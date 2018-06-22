Older versions of Windows 10 get fresh fixes with performance tweaks

Microsoft has already pushed out this month's Patch Tuesday security update, but now it's also deployed fresh cumulative updates for those running Windows 10 who haven’t yet upgraded to the latest April 2018 Update.

This round of tweaking covers the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Creators Update, and Anniversary Update.

So if you’ve not yet had the chance to upgrade to the April 2018 Update, or you’ve put the update off – even Windows 10 Home users can use an unofficial workaround to do this – then you’ll want to grab these patches, as they contain some important sounding performance tweaks for those still using the Fall Creators Update.

As spotted by Neowin, the fixes for the Fall Creators Update address several performance flaws that could slow up your PC, including “an application performance degradation issue in operating system functions”.

Hibernation consternation

Various other updates resolve potential problems with Windows Defender, along with a “reliability issue with resuming from hibernation”. Windows Media Player’s source for music metadata has also been switched, among other tweaks. Check out the full list of changes here.

Although there hopefully won’t be many of you out there still using the Creators Update or Anniversary Update, as mentioned, Microsoft has also deployed a raft of patches to these versions of Windows 10. Click the respective links to see Microsoft’s lists of changes. Again, some important performance and stability issues have been remedied.

You should be able to grab these cumulative updates straight from Windows Update (head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, where you can fire up Check for Updates).

Alternatively, you can manually download the updates here: Fall Creators Update, Creators Update, Anniversary Update.