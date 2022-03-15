Ola has a S1 Pro special Holi edition - Also opens new purchase window

Audio player loading…

Ola Electric has had several issues with production and delivery of its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro e-scooters. The company is trying to put them all behind it, and the company has announced that it will open its next purchase window for Ola S1 Pro on Holi.

Ola is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour 'Gerua', in a glossy finish. This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18, the company announced.

Customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on March 17 while all other customers will be able to buy on March 18.

New orders to be dispatched from April 2022

Ola said that as earlier, the entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. "The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps," the company announced.

The S1 Pro is being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, touted as the world’s largest and most advanced 2W factory. The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet, what it claims as overwhelming customer demand.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are being sold through direct-to-consumer model with fully digital purchase coupled with home test rides and doorstep delivery and after sales service. The company has been beset by production problems and hence its delivery schedule has been hit. The vehicles have also come under criticism for performance issues.

Meanwhile Ola has also suggested that it has interest in entering the 4-wheeler EV market. Ola has also announced that it has begun the rollout of its charging network points called Hypercharger across cities, starting with residential complexes and key BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) petrol pumps. The company plans to install over 4,000 charging points through next year.

Ola, it may be recalled, raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others recently. After the funds infusion, the company’s valuation has gone up to $5 billion. In September 2021, Ola Electric had raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others at a valuation of $3 billion.