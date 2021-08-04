Ola electric scooter to launch on August 15

Ola Electric is set to launch an electric scooter in India. Last evening, Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that the much-awaited electric scooter will be unveiled on August 15 on the eve of Indian Independence Day.

In a tweet, Aggarwal announced that the company is planning to host the launch event on August 15 and will share all the relevant details like specs, features and availability.

Notably, back in May, Bangalore-based Simple Energy announced that it will unveil its flagship Simple One electric scooter on August 15.

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀August 3, 2021 See more

Ever since the dawn of this year, the company has been revealing information about the factory, its plans and the scooter itself in a slow yet steady manner thus creating enough buzz around the upcoming zero-emission scooter.

Ola Electric has set up a massive factory to manufacture these scooters and since the first phase of this factory is complete, the company is now planning to launch the scooter for the public. The factory once complete will be able to make over 2 million scooters every year which will allow Ola to not only sell it in India but export the scooter to other global markets as well.

Last month Ola announced that the scooter can be pre-booked for a paltry sum of Rs. 500. This move aimed at generating public interest was successful and the company announced that it has already received over 100,000 bookings in the first 24 hours.

Ahead of the launch, Ola has said that its scooter will be one the best in its category when it comes to speed, range, boot space as well as technology used. The new EV will be available in ten colour options and most importantly the company aims to build an Ola Hypercharger Network of more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in India. By the end of this year, the company plans to get 5,000 locations across 100 cities functional.

While we know how the scooter looks, people are curious to know the details about the battery on this scooter. Rumours suggest that Ola will introduce multiple variants of the scooter with the S1 Pro being the top variant. Unlike the original AppScooter, the Ola scooter will come with fixed batteries offering an expected range of up to 150kms. The company will bundle a charger that can be used to charge the scooter via a regular 5AMP power socket.

In terms of pricing, the company has hinted that the scooter will be aggressively priced around Rs. 85,000 – Rs. 100,000. The top-end variant – Ola S1 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.5lakh and will come equipped with a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh making it eligible of approximately Rs. 50,000 as subsidy under the FAME II scheme.