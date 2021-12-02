Nothing Ear 1 is now available in black colour as well

Nothing has announced the availability of an all-black avatar of its first product, the Nothing Ear 1. This new colour option will join the transparent/white colourway that the earbuds were initially launched in.

For this new variant of Ear 1, the company has replaced the white-coloured ear-tips and earbuds with a matte black finish. The stem and the charging case still retain the transparent look – though it now carries a smoky black tint.

Other key features of the earbuds – including active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, wireless charging and touch controls etc. remain unchanged.

The company has announced that the first 100 units of this new colourway will come with their serial number engraved on them and will be only available at Nothing Kiosks at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London.

Nothing Ear 1 price and availability in India

The Black colourway of Nothing Ear 1 will start retailing from December 13 in India at 12 PM via Flipkart. The company has kept the pricing unchanged, and the earbuds will retail for Rs. 6,999.

On Nothing's official website, international users can also purchase earbuds using cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Dogecoin. However, this option isn’t available for users residing in India since crypto transactions are illegal here.

Buy Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphones Buy Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphones Rs 6,999 on Flipkart

Timely refresh to help increase sales

(Image credit: Nothing)

As mentioned above, the Black coloured earbuds are identical to the original version, and apart from the new colour, there is absolutely no difference in specs and features.

The earbuds come with 11.6mm dynamic drivers tuned by audio company Teenage Engineering, supports ANC, and according to the company, offers “rich and immersive sound.”

Though if we connect a few dots, it seems that the black colour variant was planned from starting, and the company has rolled them out now to help get additional sales. The introduction of a new colour variant also seems to have been done ahead of the upcoming product announcement.

We’ve heard rumblings around a Nothing Phone which might launch in the near future – though Carl Pei had initially said that the company wants to focus on audio accessories; however, he later hinted that such a possibility could not be ruled out. Initial reports also indicated that the company wants to make IoT products as well, however, let us wait for some more time.

