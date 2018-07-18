Nokia X6 is unlikely to arrive in India before August

While HMD Global was preparing to launch the Nokia X5 in China, a new report popped up signalling at the arrival of Nokia X6 in India and other countries. The phone was launched earlier this year in China, and is now expected to land in India somewhere around August or September.

The consumer interest for the phone started building up as soon as it hit the Chinese market, but HMD Global has not given any clue on the global rollout. The next country to get the phone is reported to be Taiwan, with the event scheduled for July 19.

According to the report from Nokiapoweruser, Russia is the next confirmed market to get Nokia X6, as it passed certification in the country recently. Upon asking abut India launch, the sources told Nokiapoweruser that “Nokia X6 is indeed heading to India but the launch and release dates haven’t been finalised so far”. But the sources also suggested that it’s not going to launch before August.

What's the deal about the Nokia X6?

The Nokia X6 is the company’s first smartphone to come with a notch. Also, its reasonable price tag is the factor why it has gained popularity in Chinese market. For the same reason, it’s one of the most asked about phone in India right now as well.

It’s 5.8-inch full HD display with a notch in a well built glass and metal design makes it an alluring option for its price. Under the hood is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Android Oreo running device boasts of a 3060mAh battery with fast charging support.

It has a Nokia 7 Plus like dual camera setup, having 16MP and 5MP lenses by Zeiss optics on the rear. The front shooter has a 16MP sensor and both the cameras have f/2.0 aperture lens and 1-micron pixels.

We’re expecting a September release of the phone in India, but there’s no concrete proof to support it. Nokia might target the festive season in India to maximise consumer interest and boost sales or the Nokia X6.