New WD My Passport compact HDD with up to 5TB storage launched in India

Western Digital has announced its latest line of My Passport HDD in India. The new My Passport drive is 30% smaller than the previous generation and feels very compact in hand.

My Passport for Windows comes in three colors- Black, Blue, and Red, while the My Passport for Mac comes in a single Midnight Blue shade.

The My Passport HDD drives are priced starting at Rs 4,499 for 1TB storage option and go up to Rs 10,999 for the maxed-out 5TB storage variant.

WD My Passport drives are available with major retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Western Digital My Passport features

Western Digital's My Passport features a new design and is very compact in hand. The 1TB-2TB drives weigh around 120 grams and are roughly 11mm thick.

As for the 4TB and 5TB HDDs, these weigh around 210 grams with a maximum thickness of 19.15mm.

WD's My Passport for Mac has a USB-C connector, unlike the Windows variants, which features a USB 3.0 connector.

The My Passport drives come pre-loaded with WD backup and a new WD Discovery security solution.

WD drives with backup allow users to either back up their pictures, videos and documents automatically or can be scheduled at an appropriate time.

The new WD Discovery utility works in tandem with the built-in 256-bit AES encryption to secure your My Passport drive. This tool also lets you connect to social media apps like Facebook or storage services like Dropbox.