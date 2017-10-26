New VR Play 2, Mi Power Bank Pro and Mi Type-C Earphones now available in India

Xiaomi has just released the new Mi VR Play 2, 1000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro Grey Edition and the Type-C Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones in India. Respectively priced at Rs. 1299, Rs. 1599 and Rs. 2999, they are now up for sale at Mi.com – the official online store of Xiaomi. Let’s find out what the newly launched products have to offer.

Mi VR Play 2 Specifications

The second generation Mi VR Play comes with a brand new design which looks much more contemporary than the older one. Crafted meticulously with soft touch fabric, the Mi VR Play 2 not only looks premium but also feels extremely comfortable. It is out of the box compatible with Google Cardboard and offers tons of features to serve your multimedia needs.

Coming to the technical details, the Mi VR Play 2 has a focal length of 62 mm / 45 mm and can support smartphones with screen sizes from 4.7-inch till 5.7-inch. Lastly, the headset weighs just 183 grams without the head strap. The Mi VR Play 2 is presently available for purchase from Mi.com for Rs. 1299.

Mi Power Bank Pro Specifications

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s highly acclaimed fleet of power banks in India. The newer iteration comes with the advanced Type-C charging and two-way fast charging packed into a body which is slimmer than ever.

It only takes merely 3.5 hours to fully charge the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro which is almost 40 percent lesser than its competitors. Thanks to the 93 percent conversion rate, you can extract a whopping 7100mAh worth battery juice from the Power Bank Pro.

Speaking of safety features, Xiaomi’s latest power bank leaves no stones unturned. It sports a world-class circuit chip which offers nine layers of protection namely, Temperature Resistance, Protection from Short Circuit, Reset Mechanism, Input Overvoltage Protection, Protection from Incorrect Insertion, Protection from Output Overcurrent, Output Overvoltage Protection, Protection from Overcharge and Over-discharge, and PTC Protective Circuits for the Cell.

You can buy the Mi Power Bank Pro right now from Mi.com for a price of Rs. 1599.

Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones Type-C Specifications

These a set of high-end Type-C earphones from Xiaomi which are meant to be used in phones like the Mi 5 and Mi Mix 2 and other handsets which lack the 3.5 mm headphone jack. As its name indicates, the Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones boasts a state of the art MEMS microphone which deletes external noise by producing opposing sound frequencies. You can even control this noise cancelling technique with a dedicated controller switch.

Talking of the numerical, the Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones sports a frequency response range of 20 to 40,000 Hertz, the impedance of 32 ohms, the sensitivity of 113 dB and a power rating of 5mW.

The Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones Type-C can be yours for just Rs. 2999 and it is currently up for sale at Mi.com.