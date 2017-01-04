New Toshiba Portégé boasts 16 hours of convertible computing

Toshiba has announced a new addition to its lineup of Portégé convertible laptops out of CES 2017 today – the X20W, which promises premium specs and a rather handsome battery life.

Like the Z-Series ultrabooks in the Portégé range, the new X20W aims to land between laptop and tablet, but this time the 2-in-1 seems to fall much more squarely in the middle.

The new Portégé entry sports a lot of the features you’d expect from this category — dual-action 360 degree hinge, full HD multi-touch display and a slim, lightweight profile — but it’s always good to see the internal specs rising with the tide. The device is powered by a seventh generation Intel Core processor and running Windows 10 Pro, and comes fitted with a USB-C and USB 3.0 ports for charging and connectivity.

Professional performance

A 16-hour battery life is sure to impress the mobile professionals, educators and students that this device is targeted at, although, as is often the case with battery-life, it might be best to wait for reviews before trusting the advertised duration.

Some impressive moves have been made to make its tablet-style functionality shine, such as an incredibly sensitive TruPen stylus utilising Wacom Feel technology, and automatic changes to system settings when you change to tablet mode, such as smart-locking of the keyboard.

As for availability and pricing, we don’t yet know all that much, but the Portégé X20W will be available “soon” via the Microsoft and Toshiba stores. We can also expect a pair of advanced docks from Toshiba some time later this year that will be compatible with the X20W.