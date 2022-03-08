New MG ZS EV launched in India - Another EV coming next year

Audio player loading…

The Chinese-owned MG Motor, which rolled out its MG ZS EV SUV 2022 in India yesterday, has plans to launch a new electric vehicle (EV) in the first quarter of the next year. MG Motor India did not specify which vehicle it would be.

MG Motor India seems to be gung-ho on the prospects of its EVs in India, and expects 25% of its total volumes to accrue from electric vehicle sales by next year. The company is in the process of investing Rs 2,000 crore on capacity expansion and new product development in India.

MG ZS EV 2022: Price, colour options & features

The MG ZS electric SUV 2022 is a tweaked version of its ICE counterpart, the MG Astor, which was launched recently. First launched in 2020, the ZS EV was the company's first electric SUV in the country.

The newly launched ZS EV will be available in 2 variants – Excite and Exclusive – priced Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh, respectively (both prices ex-showroom). While the bookings for the Exclusive variant are already on, bookings for the Excite variant will start from July 2022.

The previous version ZS EV began from Rs 19.88 lakh, and was pitted against the Hyundai Kona. The outgoing MG ZS EV is said to have sold close to 4,000 units in two years.

The updated MG ZS EV is available in four exterior colour options — Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

The new MG ZS EV sports slimmer headlights with LED DRLs, an updated front section that replaces the grille, sporty detailing on the front and rear bumpers, and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the new ZS EV has a faux carbon fibre trim on the dash, revised climate control buttons, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, amongst others.

The updated ZS EV comes with a 360-degree view camera, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and cross-traffic alert for the rear, alongside a panoramic sunroof, an updated i-Smart connected car tech with over 75 features, wireless charging, 6 airbags, and hill descent control amongst other features.

The updated battery pack is said to carry a range of 461 km when fully charged. The 44.5kWh battery pack from the older ZS EV has been swapped for a larger 50.3kWh battery back, which offers 42 km more.