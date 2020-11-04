New leaks on Snapdragon 875 emerge

New details through leaks about the much anticipated Snapdragon 875 chipset from Qualcomm have surfaced online.

The chipset, which is expected to be unveiled next month, has created quite a tizzy in the market.

And the latest leaks come from Digital Chat Station. The popular leakster had made some revelations about the chipset earlier.

According to Digital Chat Station's Weibo platform, Qualcomm's 5 nm chip will have one Cortex-X1 super powerful core running at 2.84 GHz, three Cortex-A78 ones at 2.42 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The octa-core chipset is expected to be launched at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 that will be held December 1-2.

Details about Snapdragon 875

Digital Chat Station's post on Snapdragon 875 (Image credit: Weibo)

The Snapdragon 875 is tipped to be the fastest and most energy-efficient chipset from Qualcomm.

It is claimed to be around 20 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865, while it could also provide a 10 percent performance gain over last year's flagship chipset. 5nm chips, in general, are said to be 20 percent more power efficient than the 7nm SoCs and also 25 percent smaller.

Rumours have it that the new chipset will be faster than the A14 Bionic from Apple --- the fastest chipset around now. This will be down to the fact that the chipset is expected to be fabricated using the advanced 5nm process.

Qualcomm could also launch a 6nm chipset which will be called the Snapdragon 775G. This will be the successor of the Snapdragon 765G.

According to the new leak, Snapdragon 875 will also bring a new Adreno 660 GPU. The cache and memory bandwidth will be improved and the new Qualcomm platform will provide better low-power consumption, bringing the battery life to greater lengths.

Qualcomm and Samsung, rivals and partners

Qualcomm is likely to offer the Snapdragon 875 production to Samsung Electronics. This is an interesting development as Samsung is also working on an in-house 5nm processor.

Media reports from Korea have it that Samsung has started the manufacture of the Snapdragon 875, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment at its foundry line in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

Xiaomi and Vivo are tipped to get the chipset first on their smartphones. Xiaomi Mi 11 (which could be Xiaomi Mi 20) or Redmi K40 Pro, could be the first device to sport Snapdragon 875. The chipset may also be seen in the Samsung S21 line of smartphones, set to unveil in February 2021. There is also a rumour surrounding Realme 7 series phones.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the Snapdragon 875 would be at least 50% costlier than the current generation chipset which in turn would mean that getting a flagship in 2021 could be a costly affair.