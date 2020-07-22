Netflix testing a new Rs 349 Mobile+ plan in India - here's what we know

When it comes to streaming HD content via Netflix, the bar was set a little high, especially for budget consumers. Now, it looks like this is about to change as the company is already testing an HD plan in India which costs less than the current basic plan and supports streaming on multiple devices.

Androidpure was spotted this new plan which costs Rs. 349 a month and is dubbed the “Mobile+” that Netflix has been testing for random users in the country. It offers all the features of their premium offering - the Rs.699 Plan. Users can watch (High Definition) HD content on either a smartphone, tablet or a computer (Windows, Macbook, Chromebook) but there is a twist.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike the Standard (Rs. 699) plan, the plan under testing allows you to stream content on only one device at a time. Also, the plan doesn’t include TV like any of its other HD plans.

Nonetheless, this is a great alternative for the Rs 199 plan that launched a while back and restricted users to mobile-only streaming. The new Rs.349 plan can potentially overthrow the cheapest one on Netflix as it provides the added benefit of streaming on multiple devices, that too in HD quality.

When is it launching?

There is no official date from Netflix on when the new plan would be launched as for now they say it is under testing. However, given the stiff competition that the world's premier streaming service is having in India, we wouldn't be surprised if they launch it sooner than later.

When asked for a comment, Netflix told AndroidPure that they had launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. "We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do”, the statement said.

Why the new plan?

With the current lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic appearing to extend the work-from-home scenario across India, Netflix would obviously be looking to capture a larger chunk of this lucrative market, which became obvious through the recent announcements of major movies and shows premiering on the platform.

Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family. Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31. @Nawazuddin_S @battatawada #ShivaniRaghuvanshi @dirtigmanshu #NishantDahhiyaProduced By @RonnieScrewvala Directed By @HoneyTrehan@RSVPMovies @MacguffinP @netflixindia #RaatAkeliHai pic.twitter.com/2ifGz5Nv6VJuly 21, 2020

Right from its inception, Netflix has carved a niche for its audience in India but has struggled to reach every device of a budget consumer. That changed with the Rs 199 Plan but the SD (Standard Definition) quality and Mobile-only might have hampered the progress.