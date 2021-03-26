nCore Games has now made FAUG available on iOS

FAUG was launched in India back in January 26 which was followed up by the global launch in February. Following this nCore Games announced that the game would get its first multiplayer mode in the form of Team Deathmatch.

And now the developers have announced the game is live on Apple App Store and is available for download on iOS devices. The game did not receive the best reviews when it released and most people felt that the game lacked content.

FAU-G is now available on iOS! Experience the tales of Galwan valley like never before on your iPhone. Download now from Apple app store. Download link: https://t.co/zJivZvRpDK#FAUG #atmanirbharbharat@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/O0ptJcczQ1March 25, 2021 See more

But besides the launch on iOS the addition of a multiplayer mode should be an interesting turn for FAUG since it only featured melee combat which most people felt made it a little too repetitive.

The video announcing the multiplayer mode showed that the characters from the game will possibly wield guns which is exactly what this game needed. This means that the next big update coming to the game would not just add a new multiplayer mode but also about new weapons to the game.

Apart from the new weapons we noticed that one of the characters in the multiplayer announcement video features some new playable characters which we have not seen in the game yet, along with some new items as well.

The Team Deathmatch mode will feature a 5v5 gameplay. Team Deathmatch is a mode in most games involves players of both teams competing to achieve a certain number of frags or kills. There is usually a time limit put to ensure trolls can't engage servers indefinitely. Even if teams don't manage to get the required amount of kills, whichever team has the highest frags at the end of the time wins.

FAUG managed to create hype since it was announced back in September last year. The banning of PUBG Mobile in India was the biggest push that the game developers wanted to capitalize on. And with the association of Bollywood celebrity Akshay Kumar, FAUG kept the expectations up. And now that the game is released and its first big update is on its way, it is time for the developers to hold up their end.