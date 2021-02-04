FAUG is now available globally

FAUG has gone global, and by that we mean that the game is available to download from the Google Play Store worldwide. The game throbs with nationalistic vibe and was launched in India on January 26, which is Republic Day.

But the reception to the game was poor and critics felt that there was too much missing in the game. But the decision to launch the game globally means that nCore Games has decided to plough on despite so many red flags pointed out in reviews.

nCore tweeted that the game is now available worldwide, and the wait is on to see how the audience from outside India react to the game.

FAUG: What is the game all about?

The game only has a campaign mode as of now and follows a narrative where a soldier in the Galwan Valley has been separated from his squad after a surprise attack by the enemies. The story follows you (the soldier) as you keep taking on AI enemies and move towards a distant checkpoint.

It has a Store which has different skins for the the main character as well the different melee weapons that can be used in the game. These can be bought using either Silver coins or Gold Coins. The gold coins need to be bought with real money while the silver ones can be earned as people progress through the 'Honour Road' battle pass.

The Token Store has options to buy the Gold Coins which start at Rs 19 for 30 coins to Rs 2,999 for 4,800 coins. Users can even watch a video to get 5 gold coins.

There is currently only one mode available which is the campaign mode. This mentions that the campaign as 'Tales from the Galwan Valley'. And from the accompanying inactive icons it seems a 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode and a 'Free for All' mode is in the works.