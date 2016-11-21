Move over Pizza! Now get Reliance Jio SIM home delivered in 30 minutes

Reliance Jio has single handedly shaken the Indian telecom sector. Jio has been embraced with open arms by customers sick of dropped calls, uncompetitive rates and general stagnation in the telecom marketplace.

A constant source of complaint has been the difficulty in procuring a Reliance Jio sim card. Reliance stores witnessed long quotes and severe supply woes soon after the launch of Jio services. Now, Reliance Jio has unveiled a program which will make it easier for people to get hold of its SIM cards.

SIM cards: Delivered in 30 mins

Jio has officially launched a pilot programme for home delivers of their SIM cards. The service is aimed at the biggest cities in India and will help consumers get their hands on a Jio SIM without having to wait in lines at stores.

Sadly, as of now, the pilot programme is invite only and is being rolled out in a phased manner. The cities on the list include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Visakhapatnam.

Jio has been a completely disruptive force in the Telecom sector. It has forced Bharti Airtel , Idea Cellular and Vodafone, all have to experiment with various bundles and data pricing strategies in order to combat Reliance Jio’s disruptive pricing.

How does the invite system work?

Under the delivery programme, individuals will receive an invite to schedule a JIO SIM delivery at home. How Reliance will choose who to send an invite is very interesting.

The company says it will send invites to ‘influencers’ it had discovered Users themselves cannot request an invite, nor can Reliance employees. Once a person gets an invite, he/she can choose a time slot for the delivery, which can be as soon as 30 minutes.

How the company will decide who these ‘influencers’ are is a mystery. If you are one of the lucky few to get an invite do tell us in the comments below!