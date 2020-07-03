Motorola One Fusion with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 5,000mAh battery goes official

Motorola has silently added a new sibling to the One Fusion series of smartphones. The new Motorola One Fusion which was leaked with codename ‘Titan’ before, will slot in under the earlier launched One Fusion+ with slightly inferior specifications.

The company in a press release mentioned the features that the One Fusion will come packed with. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Unlike the One Fusion+, the display of One Fusion has a notch at the front and quite a few bezels at the bottom.

Powering the device is a slightly old Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Ironically the SoC is overkill for the device’s display as Qualcomm has added support for up to 2K displays in it.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The rear has a similar quad-camera setup with a design that is similar to the Fusion+. There are three buttons on the right to control power, volume and the Google Assistant. It has an USB-C port for charging at the bottom and a Dual 4G-SIM Card tray to the left.

A major difference of the One Fusion lies in the optics. There is a 48MP primary shooter instead of the 64MP sensor. While this is a downgrade, moto has included an 8MP ultra-wide with a 118º FOV, a 5MP Macro and a 2MP depth sensor to support it. There is an 8MP sensor tucked inside the notch at the front for selfies.

Weighing in at 202 grams, the One Fusion comes with a backup of 5,000mAh battery and runs Motorola experience (My UX) based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.