Moto Tab G70 goes official in India - pricing, specs and availability

Audio player loading…

Motorola has refreshed its tablet lineup with the launch of the Moto Tab G70. This one by Moto is going to be the successor of the Moto Tab G20 rolled out in October 2021 in India.

For starters, the tablet packs a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and has a huge 2K LCD display. At the back, the device features a two-tone design and a single rear camera.

The 11-inch display on the Moto Tab G70 makes it ideal for e-learning as well as remote working. Though Motorola hasn't yet announced official accessories with this tablet, however, it supports most 3rd party accessories including stylus and keyboards.

Moto Tab G70 pricing and availability

The Moto Tab G70 LTE is available in the market at a price of Rs 21,999. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The tablet will be available for pre-order via Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale till January 22. The device ships in a single color option - Modernist Teal. Customers can get a discount of up to Rs 1250 with ICICI Bank credit cards.

Moto Tab G70 specifications

Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 2000x1200 pixels resolution. The display of the device gets a TUV Rheinland certification for improved eye comfort and minimum blue light exposure.

The tablet houses a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and is based on the Android 11 operating system. It packs 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card.

One thing that sets Moto Tab G70 apart is that it comes integrated with third-party accessory support like stylus and keyboard.

When it comes to the camera, you are not supposed to keep your expectations high as the tablet rocks a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for all the photography-related requirements. It is powered by a 7500mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Other features in the tablet include 4G LTE connectivity, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, and Bluetooth v5.1. Sensors onboard consist of an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall-effect sensor, and accelerometer.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram