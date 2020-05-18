Moto G8 Power Lite to launch in India on May 21

The Moto G8 Power Lite, which launched globally in early April, will now be launching in India on May 21. A Flipkart landing page dedicated to the handset sprung up today revealing the launch date.

The Moto G8 Lite is a toned-down version of the Moto G8 Power and it was launched at €169 ($185) which translates to around Rs 14,000 approximately. However, Indian prices are not to be calculated on the basis of other markets. Motorola already offers the Moto G8 Plus in India on Flipkart and the handset starts at Rs 13,999, so it’s hard to see the Moto G8 Power Lite be priced more expensively.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

That’s because both the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Power rock the Snapdragon 665 CPU while the Lite model has a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC even though it’s slightly bigger in size. The Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ (729x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio.

Other than that, the Moto G8 Power Lite also compromises on the camera front. It does not have a telephoto or an ultrawide sensor like the Moto G8 Power. Hence, the 16MP main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. The battery size is the same though - 5,000mAh, although with slower 10W charging. The phone comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via MicroSD card (up to 256GB).

We would’ve expected Motorola to launch the Moto G8 Power first and follow it up with the Lite model. However, it seems the company has other things in mind. Apart from these models, Motorola also has the Moto G8 Play in the series which also isn’t available in India. Interestingly, Motorola has also confirmed the launch of its flagship Edge Plus in India to be on May 19.