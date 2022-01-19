Moto G71 with Snapdragon 695 chipset goes on sale - price, availability

Audio player loading…

Motorola's recently launched mid-ranger Moto G71 5G goes on sale for the first time today in India. The handset, which went official in the country a week ago, gets its processing power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset while it packs in a quad-function camera island with a 50MP lens as its primary weapon.

The handset features a hole-punch display design and offers fast-charging support as well. The Moto G71 5G debuted in Europe before making its way to India along side a slew of other handsets such as the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in November last year.

The new handset occupies the mid-ranger space in India and could be competing with the likes of the Redmi 11T 5G, the Realme 8S 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 and the iQoo Z3. You could click on the above links to check out their specifications and even get an idea of their performance in a hands-on review.

Moto G71 5G - price and availability in India

The Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colours and would be available through Flipkart starting today.

Moto G71 5G - design and specifications

The Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400p) Max Vision AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a dual-SIM and runs on the Android 11 out-of-the-box with the My UX on top.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. From an optics point of view, the Moto G71 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary one with an ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!