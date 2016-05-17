Moto G4 Plus is Motorola's entry level phone with fingerprint scanner

Motorola put an end to month long rumours and leaks with the launch of the fourth generation Moto G smartphone in India. The Moto G4 is accompanied with Moto G4 Plus, which will come in two variants. The 16GB+2GB RAM variant of the Moto G4 Plus will retail at Rs 13,499, while the 32GB+3GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999. Motorola has not yet revealed the pricing of the Moto G4 and the smartphone will be available for the masses by next month in 2GB+16GB variant only. However, Moto G4 Plus will start selling by midnight May 17.

Both the smartphones will exclusively be available on Amazon India.

Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus feature a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, which gives a pixel density of 401ppi. This is the first time a Moto G smartphone has been integrated with a full HD display. The previous generation Moto G handsets only pack in a 720p panel. Moto G4 and G4 Plus come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Moto G4 and G4 Plus are powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. While the Moto G4 features a 13MP rear camera, the G4 Plus sports a 16MP auto-focus PDAF rear camera. The dual-SIM dual standby smartphones feature a 5MP wide-angle front camera for selfies. During the launch, Motorola said that the smartphone's cameras are equipped with Omni vision pure cell camera sensor with big pixel technology to improve low-light imaging.

The smartphones will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery unit with TurboCharging support that as per Motorola delivers 6 hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging.

As far as connectivity goes, Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus will come with 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. The smartphones will run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

Sadly, Moto G4 does not include a fingerprint sensor and you will only get the added security feature with the Moto G4 Plus. Both the smartphones will be available in Black and White colour variants.