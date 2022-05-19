Moto Edge 30 first sale today on Flipkart - Here are all the offers available

Audio player loading…

The Moto Edge 30 goes on sale for the first time today on Flipkart from 12 noon. Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone is the first in the world to feature the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The device is the follow-up to last year’s Moto Edge 20 series and gets an upgraded pOLED display like the Moto G52.

The Moto Edge 30 sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for 10-bit HDR content. You also get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clubbed with 128GB of internal storage on the highest variant. The smartphone comes with a dual-sim slot but provides no expandable memory card slot.

In terms of the cameras, you get a 50MP primary lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP secondary lens for ultrawide shots and a third depth sensor. For selfie pictures and video calls, you get a 32MP camera under the punch-hole notch on the display.

(Image credit: Appuals)

The smartphone supports up to 13 5G bands and is the company’s thinnest and lightest offering in the Edge series. The device comes with a 4,020 mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging out of the box.

Moto Edge 30 first sale offers

The smartphone is available in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB. They will retail for a price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. You also get to choose between Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colours.

During its first sale, Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 instant discounts for HDFC credit cardholders. This will effectively bring down the prices of the devices to Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB and the 8GB variants. The offer is available for both full payment and EMI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders get an additional 5% cashback on their transactions too.

Should you get it?

If you’re more interested in the near-stock Android experience that Motorola is known for and the regular updates, then it's a good choice. The pOLED technology also gives you a good smartphone display with the thinnest bezels on any device. It also provides you with a 144Hz refresh rate.

In comparison to competing devices like the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, it does provide more features in the same price range.