Android phones ARE coming

Android phones are still on course to hit the shelves in 2008, according to a Google statement.

The phones were reported to have been pushed back to Q1 2009, but Google, and its partners in the Open Handset Alliance, have moved to quash these claims.

"We're still on track to announce Android-powered phones this year. Some of our partners are publicly stating that they plan to ship Android phones in the fourth quarter," read the statement.

It’s all still on

TechRadar reported last week on the Android demo in San Francisco, where project leader Andy Rubin confirmed the new GUI was on its way for 2008.

T-Mobile is also still pushing ahead with plans to release an Android -powered phone in 2008, though whether this is the much-fabled HTC Dream, nobody knows.