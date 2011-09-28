Video: Ten top Android apps

Android has really raised its game in recent months as it chases the popular Apple App Store, with a whole host of top notch applications.

Sometimes the hardest thing can be tracking down the best and separating the wheat from the chaff, which is why TechRadar has gone to the trouble of bringing you articles like our 40 best free Android apps or the even more mahoosive Top 160 best Android apps 2011.

But, sometimes when time is short you just want to sit back and let someone talk you through the best apps around – so we've put together our video of 10 great apps you should seriously consider adding to your Android device.

Check out the video below: