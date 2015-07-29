Origin PC's gaming laptops will come ready to rock with Windows 10

Windows 10 has officially and it's just a small update away from your PC or laptop. But for anyone who wants a gaming machine with Windows 10 already installed, Origin has you covered.

Origin PC has announced Microsoft's latest operating system will come preloaded on their full line of desktops and laptops including the EON15-X and EVO15-S. With it Windows 10 brings a few gaming focused features including DirectX 12 support for new graphically intensive games.

Windows 10 is also the first version of Microsoft's operating system that supports Xbox One streaming to let you play your console games from the comfort of your Origin laptop or PC.

Origin's Windows 10 machines will also come equipped with InstaGo to boost the speed of your apps and even startup times.

Origin has not stated how quickly its new Windows 10-powered fleet of computers will ship to customers, but they're available to purchase now.