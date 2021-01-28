Microsoft launches its engineering hub in Noida

Microsoft has launched its new India Development Center (IDC) at NCR (Noida, near New Delhi) that will serve as a "hub for engineering and innovation".

This is Microsoft’s third Development Center in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

IDC is one of Microsoft’s largest R&D centres outside its Redmond headquarters.

Microsoft's IDCs in India house three technology groups and core engineering services, driving some of the most of the work happening across Microsoft.

The company said the new centre "will build on Microsoft’s commitment to tap India’s world-class engineering talent and create solutions for a global impact."

Of engineering and elegance

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The centre, the company said, will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business & productivity tools, AI, cloud & enterprise, core services, and the new gaming division.

The IDC NCR workspace architecture is inspired by the Taj Mahal. "Its marble inlays, vaulted doorways, arches, and marble domes created by stonemasons and carpenters, are a tribute to the country’s historical and rich craftsmanship," Microsoft said in a statement.

The project has implemented energy and water conservation practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

Riku Pentikäinen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, said: “Recognizing the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft engineering presence in Noida, my team went over and beyond in ensuring that our first engineering hub in Noida truly represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance. In this respect, I feel the team overdid themselves, and the newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces, we have designed, to date.”

On expansion mode

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development, said: “The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India."

IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad, built to a hybrid work environment. The layout and design come with productivity-enhancing features such as Team-Based Neighborhood Spaces with workstations-on-wheels, Scrum areas, Microsoft Teams AV enabled meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, and breakout hubs, the statement added.