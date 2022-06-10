Microsoft is bringing back browser-like tabs File Explorer for Windows 11

Audio player loading…

Microsoft is making it easier for users to be able to switch between different windows by bringing back the browser-like tabbed browsing on Windows 11.

According to an official announcement (opens in new tab), Microsoft is pushing the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136 to the Dev Channel. And among many other fixes and new features that are being introduced, the company states that it has begun “rolling out File Explorer tabs and navigation updates to Windows Insiders.”

The post details that this new feature will help users toggle between different windows easily and will not require users to open multiple new windows every time they open a new folder.

While the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, there is still a chance that not everyone will get this feature right away. The company seems to be testing this with a few users and will start rolling this out to a wider user base once it gets relevant feedback.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Apart from the tabbed view, the left navigation pane will also get a refreshed design. Users will be able to easily access their frequently accessed folders, pinned folders, OneDrive cloud profiles and more. The known folders have been separated from the PC Section and get clubbed into their own new sub section.

Last but not the least, Microsoft is adding more Dynamic Widgets to the Windows 11 Taskbar. As of now, a live weather widget sits at the bottom left of your screen – however, going forward you’ll be able to customize it according to your preference.

This will make breaking news alerts, scores from their favourite game and financial updates etc. available to the users at a glance without even needing to open any other browser window or application.

To remind as these updates are available under the Dev Channel of Windows 11 Insider. These updates, though, let you test the upcoming features, there is a chance that these updates might be buggy and might even compromise the stability of your device.