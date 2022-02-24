MG teases new MG4 electric hatchback - Will it launch in India?

Audio player loading…

The Chinese-owned auto brand MG Motor, which is planning to come out with an affordable electric passenger car in India soon, has teased a new all-electric car, which will be revealed towards the end of 2022. It is said to be targeted for the European market, and will likely take on the name MG4.

The new EV would be 4.3-metres in length and that would place it in competition with electric family hatchbacks like the new Volkswagen ID.3.

MG4 sports an edgy style

As seen in the teaser, MG4 sports new wheel designs and wing mirrors, and heavily sculpted side panels that suggest an edgier difference from MG models since the brand was revived by Chinese company SAIC in 2007. The new car also has a high bonnet, sharp lines, 17-inch alloys and LED strip rear lighting.

Further details will be provided closer to the car’s reveal, which will take place in Q4 2022.

No other specification has been released for the teased new electric MG, but it could potentially share the same hardware as the premium-priced ZS EV sold in India.

Since MG4 is meant for the "European customer", it is not clear if and when it will make it to the Indian market. But suffice to say, it will take time.

For the now, all eyes are on upcoming EV for India as it is expected to be a mass-market car priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Pricing-wise, it is hugely attractive, and barring a couple of vehicles from Tata, there are hardly any cars selling in that range.

The company hopes that this could become the EV that can sell in massive numbers. MG is looking to localize parts like battery assembly, motors, and other components to meet the government’s PLI scheme.

MG has also successfully managed to shadow its Chinese ownership, which in the India context can get a bit troublesome.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!