MG unveils the 2021 version of ZS EV electric SUV in India

MG Motors has announced a facelift 2021 version of ZE EV electric SUV in India. This is the second launch of the year for this British carmaker, with Chinese roots. The first was the Hector facelift which was announced last month.

The all-new ZE EV comes with cosmetic updates on the exterior while has got a generous update on the inside of the car. It has now got a new HT-battery, 17-inch tyres, increased ground clearance and an updated i-smart EV V 2.0.

MG Motor’s, Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta spoke to TechRadar India and highlighted that the new i-Smart EV 2.0 app for mobiles comes with an Eco Tree challenge that offers a gamified representation of the CO 2 emission saved by each user as well as all the users of ZS EV users by opting for an EV.

He stated that the new car comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that offers a typical range of 419 kms when fully charged. According to Mr. Gupta, this zero-emission SUV can be charged in five different ways and also comes with a charging cable that can help charge the car via a standard 15 ampere charging point, in case of emergency.

MG ZS EV price and availability in India

The ZS EV comes in two different variants- Excite & Exclusive. The price of Excite in India starts at Rs. 20.99 lakh while Exclusive being the premium variant is slightly costlier and starts at Rs. 24.18 lakh, ex showroom Delhi.

MG ZS EV (2021) features

The MG ZS EV is the second product from MG Motors that prefers to call itself an Auto-Tech brand. The company claims that the improved 44.5 kWh hi-tech battery pack can offer 419Kms compared to the 340 km range that the predecessor offered. The company is confident that in ideal scenarios it can offer a range of 300-400 Kms in regular driving conditions.

The company is offering an AC fast charger installation at users’ home of office for free. This charger can top-up the battery in 6-8 hours max. This is apart from the superfast 50kW charging solutions that are available at public places and at select MG Motor showrooms and can charge from 0-80% of the battery in less than an hours’ time.

As mentioned, the external design of the car is rather unchanged, it comes with bits like iSmart EV 2.0 connected car tech, a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and more.

The MG ZS EV is now available in 31 cities in India which was confirmed by Mr. Gupta. The zero-emission vehicle enjoys the MG's e-shield program that offers 5-years of unlimited kms warranty, 5-years roadside assistance, 5 labour free service, 5-way charging infrastructure. While a battery warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh kms is being offered by the company.

