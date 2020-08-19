Meet Scout, the universal search feature for OnePlus phones

One of the main reasons for OnePlus to succeed in the smartphone segment is largely because of the Oxygen OS features and optimization. The company has added a new feature called OnePlus Scout to the launcher which will make you swipe and click less.

The new feature is created and developed by OnePlus engineers at its R&D centre in Hyderabad. Scout is currently being tested for limited Indian OnePlus users as a part of OnePlus launcher beta program. If you are interested in testing the feature out, you can head to the Google Play Store and signup for Beta and try out the new feature. And, once the feature receives good feedback from the users, OnePlus will roll out to all the Indian users in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

What does the OnePlus Scout do?

It is a universal search feature that’s baked into the OnePlus launcher app. With OnePlus Scout, you can find anything on your phone with just one step. You can access Scout by swiping up from the home screen. You will get a search box to type as well as a microphone icon in case you want to search via your voice.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

You will be able to look out for files, contacts, documents, music, and of course apps. It also lets you browse content in your apps, like movies, nearby locations, services, and more. Further, it can find solutions to simple math problems, which comes in handy while you are out and it can also find the latest news, look for the weather in any city.

The Scout feature will also let you search for food or movie names and give you useful links or apps to complete the process. With the next iteration of the OxygenOS (11), the company will bring revamped India-specific features like Work-Life Balance and SMS Categorization along with several global features.

However, with this update, Oxygen OS will take another step away from stock Android. No timeline for the public rollout was mentioned.