OnePlus 18W charger in the works; could be for the Nord Lite

OnePlus entered the mid-range arena with the OnePlus Nord recently and it was well-received from the users. However, the availability was only limited to the Indian and European markets. For markets such as North America, the company will have another device launching later this year. Today, we might have received another key specification of the upcoming ‘Nord Lite’.

Although there are very few details on the upcoming OnePlus device at the moment, a new certification has given us some hints. Joining this latest details with the previously leaked processor leak and “OnePlus Aurora” renders, we get an idea about what the mid-range for the North American market looks like.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Recently, TÜV Rheinland certified a new OnePlus charger with a max output of 9 Volts and 2 Amps which translates to 18W fast charging. This is pretty standard for most mid-range and even budget phones these days. However, this is quite odd to see OnePlus going back to this charging speed considering they have had 20W charging speed on their flagship in the past and the current-gen flagship and even the Nord comes with 30W Warp charge. OnePlus is also expected to come out with a 65W fast charge saluting with the OnePlus 8T.

The new 18W charging tech from OnePlus will most likely not be a part of Dash or Warp charge and OnePlus is expected to come with a new name for the charging tech. It will also be the first time the company adopts higher voltage charging instead of higher current.

What we know so far

As said earlier, there is not much information about the mystery OnePlus device at the moment. However, from the previous renders, we know quite a bit about the mid-ranger which is supposedly called the OnePlus Aurora. The device is said to come with triple rear camera setup and a single selfie camera. And, according to the previous leaks, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 690 which is also a 5G capable chipset that is just below the Snapdragon 765G.

The 18W fast charging, triple cameras, single selfie camera, and Snapdragon 6 series chipset - these are all the specs expected from the new device which should also bring the price down considerably - even lower than the Nord’s.

Via MySmartPrice