MediaTek unveils new MT6739 SoC and Sensio biosensor module in India

At its curtain raiser event held in New Delhi, Taiwanese manufacturer MediaTek unveiled a new chipset along with a biosensor module. This new chipset, the MT6739 is a mid-range system on a chip (SoC) which is also the first of its kind to come with dual 4G support. It also provides face-detection capabilities and improved 4G LTE performance.

At its core, the MT6739 has a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked to 1.5GHz. This is backed by LPDDR3 RAM which supports the maximum capacity of up to 3GB. The SoC also supports dual camera setup.

The Sensio MT6381 chipset is a smartphone biosensor module. What it essentially does is to keep track of a user’s physical wellness by measuring vitals like heart rate, blood pressure among others. The module is LED-based which the company claims can measure six health points which include heart-rate, variability in heart-rate, blood pressure, Peripheral Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) - amount of oxygen in the blood, Electrocardiography (ECG) and Photoplethysmography (PPG).

This biosensor will make its way into wearables and smartphones and we could see the very first devices by mid-2018.

MediaTek also emphasised on their plans for India in 2018 where it wants to over-index on development and partnerships in the country. To this end, the company announced the second Smartphone Design Training Program last year in association with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Under this program, MediaTek is training engineers in phases to design smartphones.