MediaTek Dimensity 8000 for affordable flagships teased

MediaTek, which recorded staggering growth in the recent past, had announced the availability of its next-gen flagship chipset Dimensity 9000 yesterday. While the flagship phones powered by the new Dimensity 9000 are expected to start shipping in early 2022, the company has now teased another for slightly cheaper phones.

Though the company hasn’t revealed much about this new chipset, tipsters like Digital Chat Station, who’s had an impressive record of leaking details of unreleased products, has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming SoC.

As per the report by GSMArena, the Dimensity 8000 will be manufactured by the leading contract manufacturer TSMC. It is expected to use the 5nm fabrication process compared to the 4nm process used for the flagship SoC.

That said, compared to the previous generation Dimensity 1000 Series SoC which was built using the 6nm manufacturing process, the Dimesntiy 8000 SoC is expected to bring overall upgrades.

Mediatek Dimensity 8000 Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Dimensity 8000 is expected to be an octa-core chipset and may use old ARMv8 designs with four Cortex-A78 (2.75 GHz) and four A55 (2.0 GHz) CPU. The GPU on board, Mali-G510 is expected to offer 22% better energy efficiency and is said to be at least twice as fast as the predecessor.

The Chipset is expected to support up to 144Hz refresh rate on displays with 1080+ resolution and 120Hz at 1440 pixel resolution. In terms of storage and memory – it is expected to support LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 standard for storage.

Phones with Mediatek Dimensity 8000 SoC

Based on the specifications, this chipset could be well suited for mid-range phones especially the ones with a focus on gaming. There are rumours that phones from brands like Realme, Redmi, Oppo and Vivo might land in the first quarter of 2022.

