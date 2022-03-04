Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma are in Soup, thanks to Netflix series

Audio player loading…

Director Abhishek Chaubey, who had previously worked on Netflix's anthologies Ray and Ankahi Kahaniyan, is joining forces again with the streamer. Chaubey is working on a Netflix original Soup, a comedy crime-drama starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma.

The filmmaker, known for movies like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya, had also produced the Netflix Raat Akeli Hai previously.

Of course, the male lead of Soup Manoj Bajpayee is also reuniting with Chaubey after having previously worked with him in Sonchiriya and the Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa segment in the Ray anthology.

Soup is slotted as a dark-comedy crime series.

Soup may have a South Indian link

Actors Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal are also the cast. Both Nasser and Lal are well known actors from South India. Their presence suggests that the story will have some South Indian link.

A Netflix press release said that Soup is loosely based on a true-life incident, and it is the story of an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own.

"Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth."

The makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the series today.

Abhishek Chaubey was quoted as saying: "Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters."

Neither the maker nor the streamer revealed when the series will start streaming.

