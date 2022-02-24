Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard with GX Blue switches now available in India

Audio player loading…

Logitech has announced the availability of its new mechanical keyboard Logitech G Pro in India. This new keyboard features a ten keyless design – which means that it misses out on the number pad making it compact and portable.

The keyboard is aimed at esports professionals and gamers offering them “competition-grade reliability and features designed to enhance gaming without getting in the way.”

The price of the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard has been set at Rs. 10,995 and is available to purchase Via Amazon India and other retail partners of Logitech. Though it is currently selling at a slightly discounted price at Rs. 9,995 on the e-commerce platform.

Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard specs and features

The Logitech G Pro comes with Blue Clicky Switches and offers customizable RGB lighting, with keys that can be individually lit over the usual choice of 16.8 million colours. The keyboard comes with onboard memory as well, which can be used to save funky lighting patterns for showing off when you’re at LAN parties.

The keyboard is reinforced with a steel backplate making it extremely durable and sturdy enough to withstand aggressive keystrokes while you are eager to win the game for your squad. It also comes with twelve programmable F-keys.

Logitech says that the keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. The pro-inspired compact ten keyless design offers you unobstructed access to your mouse and makes sure that you do not have to reach out too far for the mouse on either side of the keyboard.

Last but not the least, the keyboard comes with a detachable Micro USB cable. This cable has a three-pronged design which Logitech says helps in “an easy, secure connection and safe transport in your travel bag.”

