The best cheap Black Friday deals under $100 live - savings on Apple Pencil, Jabra earbuds and more
We've found all the things are readers are actually buying in the early Black Friday sales
By Gerald Lynch
Look, we get it. The Black Friday deals feel overwhelming, you're (rightly) worried about shipping times and getting the gifts you need this year, and you don't want to break the bank.
Well, we've been keeping an eye on all the things that are readers are actually clicking on and buying - so we've put together this live blog of all the hot products that you can get under $100 - and often a lot less.
Whether you need a good accessory for a new iPad (the Apple Pencil for $79 will do you well) or just want to get PS Plus for less for a year ($39.99, don't you know), we've got all the wallet-friendly ideas for your Christmas shopping this year.
Next up, a Black Friday classic – old faithful, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Smartening up otherwise-dumb televisions, its plugs into a HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to loads of streaming services, from Apple TV to Disney Plus, Netflix and more.
They're always relatively affordable, but Amazon is slashing the price by 42% for Black Friday, bringing the latest 4K model down to an impulsive $29. Don't be put off by that low price either – Roku sticks are fast, user friendly and worth every penny.
Let's go for the first, most popular product that we've seen our readers buying - and surprisingly it's the older Amazon Echo Dot, down to just $19.99 in the Black Friday sales as Amazon does That Thing It Does and makes any and all of its devices dirt cheap during the sales period.
This is by far the most-bought product we've seen, so if you're looking for a super simple way to get your home smart-enabled, then this is the easy and simple way to do it.
