The best cheap Black Friday deals under $100 live - savings on Apple Pencil, Jabra earbuds and more

(Image credit: Future)

Look, we get it. The Black Friday deals feel overwhelming, you're (rightly) worried about shipping times and getting the gifts you need this year, and you don't want to break the bank.

Well, we've been keeping an eye on all the things that are readers are actually clicking on and buying - so we've put together this live blog of all the hot products that you can get under $100 - and often a lot less.

Whether you need a good accessory for a new iPad (the Apple Pencil for $79 will do you well) or just want to get PS Plus for less for a year ($39.99, don't you know), we've got all the wallet-friendly ideas for your Christmas shopping this year.