LG's 2022 TV lineup includes a AU$5,000 TV on a AU$12,000 stand

There's a TV for everyone

LG Art90 OLED TV
(Image credit: TechRadar / Stephen Lambrechts)
It's already May, which means it's time for LG to unveil its 2022 Australian TV lineup once again. This year, LG is bringing a total of 42 new television models to Australia, including notable updates to its OLED, QNED, NanoCell and regular 4K Ultra HD ranges.

If there's one message that LG's local outfit wanted to get across during today's launch event, it's that its 2022 lineup of tellies is "bigger, better and brighter" than last year's models. Having seen many of the TVs in its new lineup, it seems as though the South Korean electronics giant is delivering on that promise.

With regards to LG's "bigger" claim, the manufacturer now offers its largest OLED TV to date with the 97-inch LG G2 OLED, which is a significant accomplishment given how difficult it is to manufacture OLED panels at larger sizes. 

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the spectrum, LG also announced its smallest OLED television to date with the new 42-inch LG C2 OLED, which seems like a great option for desktop gamers.

2022 is looking brighter for LG

As for LG's "brighter" claim, OLED fans will be happy to know that LG's OLED EVO displays have received a significant uptick in brightness, with the G2 OLED now promising to be 30% brighter than its predecessor, and the C2 OLED offering a 20% increase in brightness over last year's iteration.

Of course, the star of LG's OLED lineup has to be its OLED Z2 models, which offer support for 8K resolutions on top of everything else that LG is bringing to the table. That said, they're ludicrously expensive, priced at AU$59,999 for the 88-inch model and AU$$23,999 for the 77-inch version.

Speaking of expensive, LG has added the new Art90 OLED TV to its lifestyle range, which costs an eye-watering AU$17,999. Designed by the Danish textile maker Kvadrat, it boasts a fabric screen cover that can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button. Like LG's rollable OLED TV before it, the cover can be partially lowered to display a special 'Line View' which gives you information like the time and weather at a glance.

In terms of the TV's tech, the 65-inch LG Art90 OLED offers the same OLED Evo panel as the C2 OLED TV, only with a fancier mechanical stand that can be mounted or leaned against a wall like one of those leaning artworks you're always hearing about. That means you're essentially getting a AU$5,399 telly with a AU$12,600 stand because... art. Hey, if that's what you're into, all power to you.

Additionally, LG revealed a new range of QNED (Mini-LED), NanoCell and regular 4K UHD TVs that will also be coming to Australia this year. You can check out every pricing and availability information for every model below.

TypeModelPriceIn-store date
OLED Z2OLED88Z2PSA.AAU AU$59,999May
OLED77Z2PSA.AAU AU$23,999May
ART90 OLED 65ART90ESQA.AAUAU$17,999May
OLED G2 OLED97G2PSA.AAUAU$47,999Oct
OLED83G2PSA.AAUAU$15,599May
OLED77G2PSA.AAUAU$11,399May
OLED65G2PSA.AAUAU$6,359May
OLED55G2PSA.AAUAU$4,799May
OLED C2OLED83C2PSA.AAUAU$13,199May
OLED77C2PSC.AAUAU$9,599May
OLED65C2PSC.AAUAU$5,399May
OLED55C2PSC.AAUAU$4,079May
OLED48C2PSA.AAUAU$3,599May
OLED42C2PSA.AAUAU$$3,239May
OLED A2OLED65A2PSA.AAUAU$4,919May
OLED55A2PSA.AAUAU$3,719May
QNED99 8K86QNED99SQB.AAUAU$10,799June
75QNED99SQB.AAUAU$7,799June
65QNED99SQB.AAUAU$5,759June
QNED9186QNED91SQA.AAUAU$8,399June
75QNED91SQA.AAUAU$5,999June
65QNED91SQA.AAUAU$4,679June
QNED8586QNED85SQA.AAUAU$7,199May
75QNED85SQA.AAUAU$5,159May
65QNED85SQA.AAUAU$3,959May
55QNED85SQA.AAUAU$2,999May
QNED8086QNED80SQA.AAUAU$5,999May
75QNED80SQA.AAUAU$4,199May
65QNED80SQA.AAUAU$2,999May
55QNED80SQA.AAUAU$2,399May
NANO7586NANO75SQA.AAUAU$4,799May
75NANO75SQA.AAUAU$2,999May
65NANO75SQA.AAUAU$2,279May
55NANO75SQA.AAUAU$1,799May
50NANO75SQA.AAUAU$1,439May
43NANO75SQA.AAUAU$1,259May
4K UHD86UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$4,019May
75UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$2,434May
65UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$1,787May
55UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$1,459May
50UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$1,199May
43UQ9000PSD.AAUAU$1,079May
