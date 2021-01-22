LG K42 smartphone brings military-grade durability at Rs 10,990

LG’s smartphone business is not what it used to be, but that hasn’t stopped the Korean brand from bringing its unique offerings to India recently. Joining the fray is the new LG K42, a smartphone whose key selling point is its durability.

While LG has definitely slowed down, it still managed to launch interesting devices such as the LG Velvet and the LG Wing in India. Up next is a smartphone from its K series, which are known for their durability to external environmental factors.

The LG K42’s durability has been verified by the U.S. Military’s Mil-Std 810G test – sturdy enough to endure high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc. For added peace of mind, the phone will come with two years of manufacturer warranty, instead of the usual one. A free one-time screen replacement will also be included.

Otherwise, the specifications are pretty standard. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD. On the front is a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The LG K42 has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor while the front has an 8MP selfie camera. With AI Cam, it can recognise the scene and suggest one-touch optimizations.

It runs off a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Other features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, Game launcher for optimizations, a UV-coated back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

LG K42 price in India is Rs 10,990. It will be available starting January 26 on Flipkart, in grey and green colours.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobiles, LG India, said “Consumers today are looking for affordable smartphones that not only sport an advanced camera technology but also have a sturdy build for longer life. Catering to this need, the LG K42 sets new standards of performance, innovation, and durability.”