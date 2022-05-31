Lexus Electrified Sport concept to be showcased at Festival Of Speed

Audio player loading…

Last December, Toyota announced a clutch of electric vehicles --- actually 16 vehicles, to be precise. And the talking point among them was its luxury brand Lexus' Electrified Sport concept, a radically styled coupe.

And now the company has announced that the public presentation of the Lexus Electrified Sports concept will happen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Lexus Electrified Sport concept, which is verily the company’s vision for a future all-electric high-performance sports car, is seen by many as a potential successor to its legendary Lexus LFA.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from 23 to 26 June in Sussex, England. The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will feature in a bespoke display in the Festival of Speed’s Electric Avenue, an area dedicated to electrified vehicles. Lexus will also showcase its other electric vehicles, the Lexus RZ 450e and the UX 300e, at the event.

Lexus Electrified Sports Concept: Features

(Image credit: Lexus)

The company said it will extract the full potential of its vehicles through electrification, and the electrified sport car will see the Lexus Driving Signature taken to the next stage. Lexus says that the concept represents what its vision of electrification will mean in the next few years.

With the essential proportions and low ride height of a sports car, the electrified concept symbolises the future of the Lexus brand. The car's acceleration time (to 100 km/h) is expected to be in the low two-second range and the car will have a cruising range of more than 700 km. It is possible that a production model may use new solid-state battery technology to achieve authentic high performance, Lexus said.

"Lexus will develop a next generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the ‘secret sauce,’ of the performance cultivated by the development of the LFA," it added. The Lexus LFA is a certified icon from its stable, and no wonder the company wants to replicate its success. The LFA was a decade in development, appeared as a concept in early 2005, and was revealed officially revealed in the latter half of 2009. Taking that as a cue, we can expect the Lexus Electrified Sports Concept as a vehicle on road in around 4 years time.