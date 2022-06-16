Lenovo Smart Clock Essential now comes with Alexa support

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has a few smart clocks available in the Indian market. The company has now introduced the Smart Clock Essential in India which comes with support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant, front-firing speakers and a 4-inch display.

In terms of looks and design, this new smart clock is similar to the existing version of the Smart Clock 2 but without the detachable wireless charging pad and support for Google Assistant.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential price in India is Rs 4,999 and it is now available across online channels (opens in new tab) in the country, while the offline stores will get it later. The Smart Clock comes in two colour options - Clay Red and Misty Blue.

As mentioned above, the smart clock comes with a 4-inch touch-friendly display that allows you to stream your favourite music on platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and many more. It can also be used to make calls to another similar smart device that supports Alexa.

Moreover, you can ask Alexa to set up reminders, tell you the temperature, add products to your shopping lists, and give many other commands that you’d give to any other smart speaker that supports Alexa. It can even help you control other smart home devices like smart lights, AV, plugs, fans and more using voice commands.

The Smart Clock Essential is made of soft-touch fabric and comes in a couple of colour options – Misty Blue and Clay Red. It has physical control buttons for volume and to set an alarm. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 and lets you stream music from your phone or a computer wirelessly.

In case you’re interested in the internals, it is powered by an Amalogic A113X processor and ships with 4GB of RAM and 4GB of Flash memory.