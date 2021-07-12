Lenovo launches Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable Windows tablets in India

Lenovo has introduced two new tablets in India including the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3. These two new Windows tablets feature full detachable Bluetooth keyboards.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i was launched globally by the company last year, before being launched in India now. These tablets feature up to 11th Gen Intel processor along with integrated graphics, and support for Lenovo E-Color Pen.

Specs and features

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i packs 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Xe graphics, up to 10.8 hours of battery and a 13-inch 2048×1080 touchscreen.

The Windows 10 device, much like the Surface Pro 7, also boasts a built-in kickstand, digital pen support courtesy of Lenovo's optional E-Color Pen, and ships with a detachable keyboard cover with backlit keys. Windows Hello support is also included thanks to the tablet's built-in IR camera.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 is less premium and has been targeted at students and education centers. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600. In terms of memory it comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. On the top it features a 10.3-inch WUXGA 1080p IPS panel display with 340 nits of maximum brightness.

Pankaj Harjai, Director, Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said, "We are excited to introduce the new detachable PCs, which will take the grab-and-go form factor’s innovation to the next level and address the need for a portable yet practical and secure device. Users can use them in the form that is most appropriate for the nature of the task, e.g. a PC when studying or working and a tablet for entertainment and sketching."

Price and availability

Both the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 tablets will be made available July 12 onwards on Amazon and Lenovo India's own website. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i has a starting price of Rs 79,999, while the IdeaPad Duet 3 starts at Rs 29,999.