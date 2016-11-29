Lenovo K6 Power launched in India for Rs 9,999

Lenovo today launched the K6 Power in India. The price of the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version is Rs 9,999. The 4G smartphone will be available exclusively in India via Flipkart in an open sale starting 12pm IST on December 6. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage model devices will be available in Silver, Gold, and Dark Grey colour variants.

Lenovo K6 Power is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) phone and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's own Vibe Pure UI skin on top. The company launched K6 Note, K6 and the K6 Power at the IFA 2016, however, only the Power version is coming to India now. The highlight of the smartphone is its large 4000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos audio for earphones and stereo speakers, TheaterMax media-consumption service, and the fingerprint sensor.

Powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU, the smartphone sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor, PDAF and LED flash, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX219 sensor and a wide-angle lens.

Key specs

Display: 5-inch

Resolution: 1080x1920 pixels

Storage: 16GB

Processor: 1.4GHz octa-core

RAM: 2GB

Rear Camera: 13-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

OS: Android 6.0.1

Battery Capacity: 4000mAh

The built-in storage of the Lenovo K6 Power is expandable via microSD card --up to 128GB. Connectivity options of the phone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, Micro-USB, and GPS/ A-GPS. Measures 141.9x70.3x9.3mm and weighs 145 grams, K6 Power comes with accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and digital compass.

Lenovo has also introduced a power saver app for the Lenovo K6 Power which offers a power-saving mode that extends battery life by reducing app and data usage. The phone also has a reverse charge option, allowing the smartphone to be used as a power bank.