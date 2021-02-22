Leaks emerge on Samsung's AR glasses project dubbed 'Samsung Glasses Lite'

Samsung was rumoured to have been working on augmented reality glasses for a few years now --- their Monitorless glasses made their appearance in 2017.

Dubbed 'Samsung Glasses Lite', video images of the same were put out by a leakster named WalkingCat, who enjoys a reliable track record in these matters.

Though there is no official word from the south Korean technology giant, going by the leak --- it has two videos --- one feels Samsung Glasses Lite will offer desktop, phone and watch integration.

But to be honest, it still looks like a concept and the actual product will take time before it becomes a reality.

How the Samsung Glasses Lite looks like?

and..... this is the 3D holographic version https://t.co/PXDAHjDNWbFebruary 21, 2021

The two videos put out by the leakster make the putative augmented reality glasses a fun wearable.

The ‘Samsung Glasses Lite’ has a regular glass with thick frames on the sides and indicates that there could be a transparent screen on which the information will be shown.

The glasses allow you to project a giant virtual screen where one can possibly play games, or use it as a background for viewing movies, or in general, use it as a multiple-use computer screen. There is also an auto-dimming sunglasses mode, and one can have it as a screen for DJI drone.

The second video allows the user of the glasses to 'see' 3D digital objects appear in the real world a la Microsoft’s HoloLens marketing.

As pointed out earlier, the glasses that can be connected with the Samsung Galaxy Watch can be switched between applications.

Thanks to the ability to make video calls in the Samsung Glasses Lite (as shown in the video), it can come in handy in business and professional situation.

So it is just not a play gizmo but can also be a tool for working professionals.