Leak uncovers ‘Very Silver’ variant of the 2017 Pixel XL with no dual-cameras

As we’re heading into the latter part of 2017, reports of new devices pour in almost every day. We’re now coming across a handful of leaks pertaining to Google’s new Pixel XL handset. While Android Police leaked the Black version of the Pixel XL not too long ago, Twitter user @VenyaGeskin1 has managed to come up with the company’s “Very Silver” variant based on the renders already made available by previous leaks.

2017 Google Pixel XL - "Very Silver"Render based on @AndroidPolice Image. pic.twitter.com/0KYSpKef5KJuly 12, 2017

The color is exactly as you would expect from a Pixel phone, with the two tone color combination prominent on the back panel. As for the device itself, we can see that the phone has no dual-cameras, suggesting that Google is sticking to what works best rather than go by the current trends. The rear camera sensor appears to be massive, though, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as Pixel phones are known for their amazing camera abilities.

The front is where all the action happens with the new Pixel phones, as the company is using an oleophobic surface, which almost looks like a curved display. The company is also using a front facing speaker this time (located underneath the earpiece). Perhaps the Pixel phones will have another set of speakers on the bottom next to the charging port, much like the iPhone 7 lineup.

Geskin has also uncovered the “Very Blue” version of the Pixel XL with the same dimensions, which is worth a look as well. It must be noted that the Very Blue version of the 2016 Pixel and the Pixel XL are exclusive to some parts of the world, so don’t get your hopes up if you live in India.

It is reported that Google will use a 6-inch AMOLED display with the Pixel XL this year, up from 5.5-inches. This aspect is yet to be confirmed, so let’s take it with a grain of salt for the moment.