Lava Blaze is a budget Android phone that is powered by Helio A22

Audio player loading…

Lava has launched its latest phone, Lava Blaze in the Indian market. It comes at a price of Rs. 9,699 and it comes with various introductory offers.

The homegrown brand launched Lava Z3 recently and is back again with a phone in a similar price range.

The phone comes with a design that mimics phones of higher price segments. There is a triple camera array on the back that some would say resembles an iPhone 13. And Lava claims this phone comes with a glass back. That would be a first in the segment. It comes in 4 different colours namely, black, blue, green and red.

Lava Blaze: Pricing and availability

Lava Blaze is available on the Flipkart (opens in new tab), Lava website (opens in new tab) and retail stores, and it is priced at Rs. 9,699. But it is now available for an introductory price of Rs. 8,699. It will go on sale on 14th of July.

There is also an additional offer for pre-booking. The first 1,000 users who pre-book the phone will get Lava Probuds 21 for free.

Lava Blaze: Key specifications and features

Lava Blaze comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, it comes with a waterdrop notch.

The handset is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and comes in only a single variant of 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also has the option to add 3GB virtual RAM like Samsung RAM Plus option found in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M13 series.

Talking about the cameras, it comes with a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and two 2MP auxiliary cameras. On the front, there is an 8MP front camera.

It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charger and it comes with a type C charging port.

When it comes to software, Lava has gone for stock Android and comes with Android 12 out of the box.

What's interesting about this device is that it comes with a 100-day free screen replacement protection for free. And Lava is offering door step service for their devices at no extra cost.

A good option in the budget?

Looking at the phone, it is a decent option for the budget if you're getting it with the introductory offer price. The pre-order offer is also nice to have. It is also a nice option if you want to go with an Indian brand. But there are better options such as Infinix Hot 12 Play, Redmi 10, Realme Narzo 50i, Infinix Smart 6 or even Lava's own Lava Z3.