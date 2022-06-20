Realme Narzo 50i Prime leaks surface online - Is Realme overpopulating the budget segment?

Audio player loading…

Realme Narzo 50i Prime has been in the headlines for a long time. The company is all set to launch the budget smartphone on June 22, as per a report by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab). The brand is going to follow the flat edges principle along with a waterdrop notch at the front.

The camera island of the smartphone is completely different from other Realme devices as it covers the upper one-fourth portion of the phone.

Renders suggest that the device will get a single rear camera setup. The volume rockers and the power button of the device will be placed on the right spine.

There has been no word on the pricing of the smartphone yet. However, speculations are that it will be somewhere priced around Rs 8,000. In the mentioned price range, it will be competing with devices like Moto E40, Poco M2, Infinix Hot 10, Tecno Spark 7T, etc.

Not a lot of information is available regarding the device in terms of specifications. Nonetheless, a few leaks suggest that the smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that can go on for a day even after extensive gaming.

Is a budget phone necessary?

As soon as we got to see OnePlus trying to make its place in the budget section with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, one thing was very clear that all the brands are trying to achieve a balance between budget, mid range, and flagship devices.

Following the trend, Realme also dropped a dozen of devices, including the 9 series - which consisted of budget and mid-rangers, and high-end devices like Realme GT Neo 3.

But, on an honest note, it feels like the Realme is oversaturating some of the series like the Realme Narzo 50 and the Realme 9 series. Both of them have more than four devices to offer which is over the top. Furthermore, it will be better for Realme to do something new instead of overpopulating a segment with similar specifications.

