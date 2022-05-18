Realme Narzo 50 5G series launches in India- Pricing and all offers

Audio player loading…

Realme has refreshed the Narzo 50 series with the launch of two new smartphones - Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Both the devices include a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth performance. The brand is all set to give a tough competition to Xiaomi 11i with the Pro variant as the latter also runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Alongside, Realme also rolled out the Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 in the Indian market. The wearable comes with a 1.69-inch HD colour display along with a 12-days battery life with a unique skin temperature.

Realme Narzo 50 5G series pricing and availability

Starting with the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available in the market at a starting price of Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50 5g is available in the market at a starting price of Rs 15,999. Both the smartphones will be shipped in two colour options - Hyper Black and Hyper Blue. The first sale of the Pro variant is scheduled to be held on May 26 and the base variant will go on sale starting from May 24.

Realme Narzo 50 5G series specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone rocks a 16MP front camera. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Talking about the base variant, Realme Narzo 50 5G includes a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor coplemented with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device boots on the same OS and skin as the Pro variant.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary snapper. Realme has ditched the ultra wide angle sensor in the base variant. At the front, we get to see an 8MP shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls. Furthermore, it includes a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

