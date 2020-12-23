Lava BeU with an in-built safety app launched in India for Rs 6,888

Lava BeU has been launched in India as the company’s latest offering in the entry-level segment. The Lava BeU smartphone is targeted specifically for women and comes with an in-built safety app.

The Lava BeU comes in sole Rose pink colour option and diamond-studded design at the back. The device measures 9.82mm thick and is 175.8g heavy. The built-in safety app offers protection along with its in-depth tutorials.

The device is priced at Rs 6,888 and will be available from online and offline retailers across the country.

Lava BeU specs

(Image credit: Lava)

The Lava BeU comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 resolution. It sports a 19.5:9 aspect ration and a dew-drop notch upfront. You get a curved 2.5D curved screen but there is no Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset which has a clock speed of 1.6GHz. This is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.

Since the device comes with 2GB of memory - you get Android 10 Go edition software. It offers a near-stock Android Go edition with less bloat. As for the optics, the Lava BeU features a dual rear camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary shooter with 1.12µm pixel and f/ 2.2 aperture.

This is coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with dual-LED flash and there is also crystal-studded design next to the camera setup. Selfies hand handled by an 8MP f/2.2 lens with screen flash. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear and it also supports face unlock.

Powering the device is a 4060mAh battery which charges via micro USB port. There is no fast charging onboard either. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, floral speaker mesh, and dual nano-SIM.