Kerala IT company picked for developing software for BMW cars: All details here

Acsia Technologies, a Thiruvananthapuram headquartered automotive software company, has been selected as a software development provider by AOX Technologies GmbH, a leading automotive embedded software service provider and Garmin, a global provider of GPS-enabled products. Acsia will team up with these two companies to develop and maintain the advanced infotainment systems and instrument cluster for BMW.

The major software development activities will be done in Acsia’s Thiruvananthapuram delivery centre. The company will be expanding its engineering team here and will be placing its engineers in facilities in Germany.

"Acsia was selected through a long evaluation process. We are one of the very few Indian companies to do a major automotive software project for the German carmakers. With this cooperation, we further strengthen our foothold in the global automotive sector," said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia Technologies.

Acsia's tech can help beat chip shortage

Acsia said it has extensive experience in developing infotainment and connected car production programs for world’s leading automotive car makers and Tier-1 companies. The company leverages this expertise to build world-class infotainment and integrated cockpit systems. Infotainment is the hardware and software platform designed to deliver information and entertainment including audio and video in vehicles. The instrument cluster is fully digitalized to provide BMW-famous driver experience. Acsia’s development centres are equipped with TISAX, ASPICE and other mandatory certifications to develop such solutions.

"Acsia has been delivering best- in-class services to their customers across the world. AOX together with Acsia, being a Garmin SW development partner will further strengthen our competencies. We look forward to this association to offer digital cockpits to our customers," Craig Puder, Garmin vice president of automotive OEM engineering said.

Shortages of semiconductor chips have recently put a lot of pressure on car makers, who are now thinking about switching to alternate microcontrollers and migrating to device software. Acsia said its deep expertise in automotive ECU software development helps in such software migrations to a newer or alternate microcontrollers.

