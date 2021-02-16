Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000 and KM 4000 electric bikes in India

Kabira Mobility, a Goan electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced two new high-end bikes for the Indian market today for a starting price of Rs 1,26,990.

In 2019, the startup unveiled six prototype electric scooters at the Auto Expo, which later became available for purchase starting June 2020. All of them had different performance and range combinations, thus targeting different user bases.

Today, Kabira Mobility unveiled its most premium offerings to date: the KM 3000 sports bike and the KM 4000 street bike. While the company claims that these are entirely made in India, Autocar suggests they are based on the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Kawasaki Z1000 platforms respectively.

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 (Image credit: Kabira Mobility)

The Kabira Mobility KM 3000 looks like a proper sports bike with aggressive aesthetics and a deep cowl. It has a top speed of 100 kmph and a max range of 120 km. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in less than 3 seconds. It comes with an optional onboard charger for easier recharging. It has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,26,990.

The Kabira Mobility KM 4000 is a “street fighter” which is claimed to be the fastest electric bike in India with a top speed of 120 kmph, a range of 160 km and the ability to accelerate to 40 kmph in just about 3 seconds. It has an integrated fast charger too. It will be priced at Rs 1,36,990.

At that price, these bikes will compete with the Revolt RV300 and RV400.

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 (Image credit: Kabira Mobility)

Both the models run off a 4.4 kWh battery pack (4 kWh usable), which come with a 3-year warranty. However, the company suggests that the batteries will be good for over 2,000 charge cycles. There will be two charging options: Eco charge (6 hours) and full charge (2 hours). Additionally, a special onboard charger will be able to refuel the bikes to 80% in about 50 minutes at 2.2 kW.

Driving modes for both the electric bikes include Eco, Ride and Sports. Other features include anti-theft to lock the wheels, a digital dashboard and smartphone connectivity.

The KM 3000 and KM 4000 will soon be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, with 50 more cities planned for the second phase, starting August 2021.

During the keynote, Kabira Mobility also talked about its new 2,00,000 sq. ft manufacturing plant in Dharwad, Karnataka, which has a capacity to produce 75,000 units monthly – making it the largest EV manufacturing facility in India. It will involve an investment of Rs 300 crores and create over 4,000 jobs.