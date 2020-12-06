Pravaig Extinction MK1 launched: Indian luxury electric car with over 500km of range

India is just getting warmed up to the idea of electric vehicles, especially in the four-wheeler space. Aiming to be one of the best options in the emerging market, Bangalore-based Pravaig Dynamics has launched its first EV in India — the Extinction MK1.

The start-up had been developing the vehicle for over nine years to bring it to the level it is at today. While the car wasn’t shown in action at the event, Pravaig did talk at length about what it will be like when it hits the roads sometime next year. For the foreseeable future, it will be available exclusively as a premium fleet service for B2B clients in Bangalore and Delhi, with optional chauffeur services. No information around the pricing was shared at the event, but individuals interested in checking out the experience can do so by registering at Defy.city .

Cut to the chase

Pravaig claims that the Extinction MK1 has a 5-star safety rating, a characteristic that only a handful of cars in India can boast of. For the first year, it has a production target of 2,500 units. As with most electric vehicles, it offers a rather futuristic design with aerodynamic curves all around. The headlight and the taillight are accompanied by single-strip LED DRLs. Large 17-inch allow rims also make the cut.

The luxury design is carried forward to the inside of the Pravaig Extinction MK1 as well. The rear seats, in particular, have large tray tables for working or eating, individual AC vents, Thunderbolt charging ports, and 12-inch mirrors as well as the ability to recline to 165-degrees. The section is also divided from the front seats with a glass pane for added privacy. As for entertainment, it will have speakers from Devialet , which is well-known to offer some of the densest and loudest output. There will also be high-end PM 2.5 air purifiers for the entire cabin.

The battery pack, which resides in the floor of the car, has a density of 155Wh/kg. Only the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S P100D (160Wh/kg) has a denser battery. With that, the Pravaig Extinction MK1 has a claimed range of 504km on a single charge. Fast charging is also supported, filling the car by 80% in about 30 minutes. A 150KW motor enables it to have an output of 2,400 N-m and an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. However, at its top speed of 106 km/h, the range will be under 200km.

Specific timelines for the vehicle production and commencement of the service were not mentioned. The company did say that there will be some additional improvements over the prototype that was showcased, such as higher ground clearance, four doors instead of two and a higher degree of comfort.