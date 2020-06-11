Jio Platforms tests single sign-in system with Aadhar linking - could this spell trouble?

Jio Platforms, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is reportedly testing a digital authentication system that would ensure users need only a single sign-in to transact business. What makes the Jio Secure ID unique is that it is also working Aadhaar authentication into the process.

While Google has for long had a single sign-in system for all of its services, Apple followed suit recently by allowing users to sign into apps and websites using their personal IDs. Jio has just initiated testing with select staff members and there is no specific date for its formal launch, says a report in a Jio-focused blog .

The blog quoted details available on the Jio website to suggest that the SecureID would be using a patented technology wherein passwords or PINs would not get stored anywhere, which effectively means there is no way of hacking into a server to secure the data. The system uses four and six-digit PINs where the latter would serve the purpose of authenticating high value transactions.

When launched, the Jio Secure ID could be used to log into any app or portal without the need to remember access details. Currently, several apps on both Android and iOS allow users to sign-in via their secure IDs with Google, Apple or Facebook. Of course, the mention of Aadhaar verification could raise questions as there is already a controversy raging over linking this unique identity with government services.

Supreme court is reviewing its own order

India's Supreme Court is reviewing an earlier verdict over the constitutional validity of Aadhaar scheme based on a fresh series of petitions that question the validity of linking them to services provided by government and private players. The petitioners submitted that Aadhaar had failed to meet the guidelines on legislation around serious implications of citizens' rights.

In September 2018, the Apex court had ruled that Aadhaar was not creating a surveillance state and also not infringing on the Right to Privacy, thus declaring the biometric identity project of the federal government to be constitutionally valid though not mandatory for services such as bank accounts, mobile connections etc.

But, Reliance is playing it safe

On its part, Jio appears to be doing all it can to ensure that there is data storage required for the Secure ID project. It claims that even if a user loses the smartphone with the Jio SecureID, no one can use it as it requires two sets of PIN that are only known to the person. Of course, they warn that these numbers should be memorised and not written down anywhere.

The company had provided details of the project on its website , but at this moment the page is throwing up a 404 error suggesting perhaps that this information was not meant for the public domain just yet. The company's FAQ page had also provided some details suggesting that the Jio SecureID could be used to log into any app or portal or approve or authorise transactions.

How does it work?

The process detailed by the blog indicates that once users download the app, they would be asked to enter a mobile number from any service provider, which suggests that the secureID would not be only for Jio subscribers. Once this has been done, an OTP would be sent after which users need to scan the front and back of their Aadhaar card.

After the Aadhaar card linked mobile number is authenticated, the system would provide the fields to create a unique login ID after which users need to record a 20-second video by reading a message displayed on the screen. This video would act as a reference in case users attempt to create additional secureIDs.

A similar system is currently used by the Income Tax department across India for filing during the company registration process.